Trouble mounts for Xi Jinping as US and Israel plan to curb Iranian oil flow to China; India also likely to feel the impact

According to the reports, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House and discussed the plans to reduce China's purchases of Iranian oil.

New Delhi: In a significant development, steps to curb the flow of Iranian oil to Xi Jinping’s China have intensified with the United States and Israel at the center of this master plan. According to the reports, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House and discussed the plans to reduce China’s purchases of Iranian oil. It is important to note that currently, China manages more than 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports. The understanding comes amid ongoing nuclear talks between US and Iranian officials through Omani mediators.

How are these developments going to impact India?

If Iranian oil supplies to China are cut off, it could create a shortage of crude oil in the international market, as China would increase purchases from other sources. This could lead to a sharp rise in fuel prices in India. Consequently, India may also have to secure its energy supplies from alternative sources to meet its needs. A senior US official told Axios, “We agreed that we will move forward with full force on maximum pressure against Iran—for example, regarding China’s purchases of Iranian oil.”

Pressure Mounting on Iran from All Sides

The diplomatic push by the United States and Israel aligns with the deployment of American naval fleets in the region.

The US military is preparing for potential expanded operations against Iran that could last several weeks.

China has not yet responded to these developments.

No official statement has been issued amid the Lunar New Year holidays.

US–Iran relations

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last Shah, urged US President Donald Trump to extend help to the Iranian people. He said the time has come to end the Islamic Republic. While talking to the Munich Security Conference, Pahlavi stated, “It is time to end the Islamic Republic.”

AFP quoted Pahlavi as saying, “This is the blood-echoing demand of my fellow citizens who are not asking us to reform the regime, but to help them bury it.”

