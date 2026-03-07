China’s master plan fails! Xi Jinping’s USD 400 billion investment in Iran at risk; Read how Beijing’s biggest gamble on Tehran fall flat?

Home

New Delhi: It seems that Xi Jinping’s master plan has failed after the United States and Israel launched a fierce attack on Iran, where China has invested heavily over the past decade. In recent years, the Chinese government has built deep ties with countries that are considered adversaries of the United States, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela. Russia has been fighting the Ukraine war for the past five years, and after the Iran war began, Donald Trump’s focus has also shifted away from Ukraine.

It is important to note that Venezuela’s China-backed president, Nicolás Maduro, is in an American prison, and in Iran, the debris from the tons of bombs dropped over the past week alone will take years to clear. This is the reason why China’s entire strategic game plan suddenly appears to be falling apart. Iran is particularly important among these countries because it is also China’s neighbor.

How was Iran part of China’s strategic center?

Iran has always been an extraordinary partner for China. Tehran was at the core of China’s broader strategic vision. The Chinese Communist Party has made massive investments in Iran. To recall, China and Iran signed a major strategic partnership agreement in 2021. China promised to invest USD 400 billion in long-term infrastructure and energy projects as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) under the deal.

To further strengthen its strategic partnership with China, Iran was admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2023. China has also become the main buyer of Iranian oil, purchasing around 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports.

Here are some of the key details:

Geography plays a crucial role in China-Iran relations.

Located along the Persian Gulf and connecting Central Asia with the Middle East, Iran links the land-based “Belt” with the maritime “Road” of the BRI network.

According to The Washington Post, from a strategic perspective this provided China with an energy corridor that could bypass maritime choke points dominated by the United States.

Politically, it also offered China a forward foothold in a region historically shaped by American power.

Iran has served another objective for China.

By supporting militant proxy groups and contributing to regional instability, Iran has kept the Middle East in a constant state of tension.

At the same time, Iran has helped expand China’s diplomatic network—for example, China played a key role in normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

All of this is seen as part of China’s broader geopolitical “great game.”

How did the attack on Iran shatter China’s master plan?

Iran has suffered massive infrastructural damage in the attacks by Israel and the United States. The scathing attacks not only destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities but also badly crippled its missile-production capabilities. According to the reports, the strikes have destroyed Iran’s drone manufacturing capacity. The attacks have changed the strategic equation overnight.

The continuous bombardment has effectively broken the backbone of Iran’s military-industrial complex and its weapons stockpiles. In other words, Iran’s dream of becoming a nuclear power has been pushed back by at least a decade.

The bloc of countries opposed to the Donald Trump-led United States that China had been cultivating, often referred to as the CRINK axis, could also weaken. Experts are of the opinion that China has left Iran on its own. Apart from a few statements, Beijing has provided little tangible support. This has sent a negative signal to its partners and raised questions about the value of such strategic partnerships.

