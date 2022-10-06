New Delhi: Sweeping COVID travel restrictions have been imposed in China’s Xinjiang as the Chinese government issued measures to control the spread of the infection. Train and bus services in the Xinjiang region have been suspended. Also, passenger numbers on flights have reportedly been reduced to 75% of capacity in recent days.Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Girl Plays Piano Lying Upside Down, Incredible Talent Wows The Internet | Watch

A notice from the regional government said the measures were enacted to "strictly prevent the risk of spillover" of the virus. A Xinjiang official apologized for the spread of the epidemic to other regions and provinces in China, particularly in recent days.

As is often the case with China's draconian "zero-COVID" policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected. The National Health Commission announced Thursday that 97 cases had been recorded in Xinjiang in the latest 24-hour period, after 91 cases were reported the previous day. All of them were asymptomatic.

Officials are desperate not to be called out for new outbreaks in their regions and Xinjiang has been under special scrutiny over the government’s establishment of a series of prison-like re-education centers in which Muslim minorities have been taught to renounce their religion and allegedly subjected to a range of human rights abuses.

Xinjiang’s vast surveillance system, relying on ubiquitous checkpoints, facial and even voice recognition software, and universal cell phone monitoring has made controlling travel among the population especially easy. An earlier 40-day lockdown in Xinjiang left many residents complaining about inadequate food supplies.

“Zero-COVID” has been closely identified with Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, who is expected to receive a third five-year term in office at the congress beginning Oct. 16. That’s despite criticisms from the World Health Organization and massive disruptions to the economy, education and normal life in China.