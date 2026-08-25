China’s 8,000-km missile threat: How Beijing’s high-speed weapons are raising alarm in Washington

China Develops Hypersonic Weapon: China has taken a step forward in the global weapons race. America developed a missile with a range of 1,700 kilometers, and China has retaliated by unveiling a weapon that will likely put Trump in a spot of tension.

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China's 8,000-km missile threat: How Beijing's high-speed weapons are raising alarm in Washington (Pic: X)

Today, every country is developing increasingly lethal weapons for its own security, so as not to be left behind. This race is particularly intense between the US and China. This time, the weapon developed by China is enough to worry Donald Trump, as its military airports are within its range.

China has developed hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) that can fire air-to-air missiles at critical aircraft thousands of kilometers away. This could pose a significant challenge to US air operations in the event of a future military conflict between China and the US. These weapons could be used to target aircraft that support military operations from afar, including air refueling tankers, airborne surveillance and command aircraft, and flying command centers, rather than directly targeting fighter jets.

What are the special features of China’s ‘sky hunter’?

An HGV is a weapon that, after being launched to high altitude by a missile, travels through the atmosphere at extremely high speeds. Its unique feature is its ability to change direction during flight. This can make it difficult to intercept and increase its effective lethality.

The hypersonic glide vehicle launched from China’s DF-17 missile can travel up to 2,414 kilometers. This distance is approximately equivalent to reaching the US territory of Guam, where the US has a major military base. The DF-27 missile, meanwhile, has a range of approximately 5,000 miles, enough to reach Hawaii.

The report describes this as a long kill chain, involving the entire process of transmitting information from remote sensors to the missile. The enemy could attempt to disrupt this chain, but it would not be easy.

The US Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch is also said to be among such potential targets. This could threaten aircraft such as the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) and flying command posts. These aircraft typically support overall military operations while remaining away from direct combat.

China’s weapons stockpile increases

The US Department of Defense estimates that by 2024, China will have at least 3,150 ballistic missiles and approximately 300 ground-launched cruise missiles. China’s ballistic missile stockpile has increased by approximately 147 percent compared to 2015. Along with China, the US is also rapidly developing long-range air-to-air missiles. This clearly indicates that long-range weapons and the ability to target key enemy support aircraft could play a crucial role in a potential future air war.