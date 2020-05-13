Beijing: China’s civil aviation regulator has lifted restrictions on the operation of all-cargo flights at Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport. Also Read - Japan Gives Nod to Rapid Antigen Kit to Detect COVID-19

All airlines can now operate all-cargo flights at both airports, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Previously, only China Postal Airlines was allowed to operate at both airports, while other airlines could choose only one of the two.

The CAAC cited the growing needs of cargo transportation and the handling capacity of the two airports as factors behind its decision to lift restrictions. Beijing Daxing International Airport opened to flights in September 2019.

Data shows that China maintains regular all-cargo flights to 102 overseas destinations in 49 countries. In April, the weekly average of regular all-cargo flights operated by Chinese and foreign airlines stood at 1,574.