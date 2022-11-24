China’s Daily Covid Tally Hit Record High With Over 31,000 Cases, More Restrictions In Beijing Soon

China recorded a total of 31,454 domestic cases on Wednesday. The figures exceed the 29,390 infections recorded in mid-April when Shanghai was under lockdown.

Beijing: China’s daily Covid cases hit a record high since beginning of the pandemic, National Health Bureau data showed, as the country works to curb the spread with lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. China recorded a total of 31,454 domestic cases on Wednesday, news agency AFP reported quoting National Health Bureau.

The numbers are relatively small when compared with China’s vast population of 1.4 billion. But under Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy, even tiny outbreaks can shut down entire cities and place contacts of infected patients into strict quarantine.

Health officials have urged Chaoyang district to remain at home after it became the worst-hit area in the capital’s latest Covid flare-up. Local authorities identified over 1,400 cases in Beijing for Monday with 783 infections detected in Chaoyang alone.

It was the first time that Beijing recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day since the pandemic began in late 2019 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The death toll in Beijing now stands at five.