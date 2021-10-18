Beijing: An inhalable Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics has shown an increase of 250- to 300-fold in neutralising antibody levels as a booster shot, the media reported.Also Read - Over 30 Countries Including France And Germany Agree to Recognise Vaccine Certificates of India | Details Here

As per the latest lab studies by the Chinese drugmaker, the aerosolised inhaled adenovirus Type-5 vector-based Covid-19 vaccine (Ad5-nCoV), taken after completing two doses of inactivated vaccine shots for half a year, is proven to be safe and significantly more immunogenic than taking an inactivated vaccine as a booster, as reported by the Global Times. Also Read - Landmark 100 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses To Be Administered Next Week in India: Report

In contrast, taking an inactivated vaccine as a booster after two inactivated vaccine shots, increases the neutralising antibodies by only 30 times, it added. The study suggests a heterologous (mix-match vaccine regimen) prime-boost regimen increases the breadth, intensity, and duration of the immune response, more than a homogeneous (same vaccine regimen) booster shot, the report said. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Drive Likely to Begin For Kids in November, Those With Health Conditions to Get Priority: Report

Zhu Tao, CanSinoBIO co-founder, and chief scientific officer cited a previous study conducted in Turkey whose data showed a booster dose of the mRNA vaccine widely used in Western countries for people administered along with two inactivated doses can increase the neutralising antibodies by about 25 times as compared with a booster dose of the inactivated vaccine again.

A similar clinical trial was conducted by US researchers on a heterologous booster shot regimen with three approved vaccines; one adenovirus-based vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and two mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer. The results showed that a heterologous regimen enhances immunity.

Homologous boosters increased neutralising antibody titers 4.2- to 20-fold whereas heterologous boosters increased titers 6.2- to 76-fold, said the research report published recently on pre-print server medRvix, meaning it is not yet peer-reviewed.

Till now, at least 13 provinces and regions in China, such as East China’s Anhui and Fujian provinces, and Central China’s Hubei Province, have initiated programmes to enhance residents’ immunity against Covid-19, the report added.

(With Inputs From IANS)