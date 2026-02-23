Home

Chinas miraculous discovery that will turn arid and barren land into fertile, productive patch

Initially, scientists injected cyanobacteria directly into the desert, but they disappeared within a week.

New Delhi: In the desert regions of northwestern China, scientists are conducting a unique experiment. They are sprinkling soil seeds on sand to create an artificial biological soil crust. The goal is to stabilise dunes and provide a strong foundation for future plant growth. This technique was developed at the Shapotou Desert Research and Experiment Station of the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources, a subsidiary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Scientists claim that this can reduce the time required to stabilize sand from hundreds of years to just three years.

What is this soil seed?

It is not an ordinary seed, but a solid inoculum made of cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria are microorganisms that form a layer on the top surface of the soil. This layer binds sand particles together, preventing them from eroding, and gradually enriches the soil. According to Zhao Yang, deputy head of the Shapotou station, if these seeds are spread on the desert surface and it rains, a soil layer begins to form.

Earlier experiments failed

Initially, scientists injected cyanobacteria directly into the desert, but they disappeared within a week. The reason was strong winds blowing sand, which broke up these delicate biological layers. Then, inspired by natural rainfall, the team adopted a pressurized spray technique.

Pressurized spray technique

This method injected cyanobacteria between sand particles. This reduced the time for layer formation from 15 years to one or two years, and achieved a survival rate of over 60 percent. This method also reduces drying caused by sunlight and takes advantage of the sand’s natural water-retention capacity.

Cyanobacteria as a solid seed

Pressurized spray technique had its own limitations, like the requirement of electricity and a smooth passage for vehicles. But many desert areas are so remote that even vehicles cannot reach them. Therefore, this method was not applicable everywhere. To address this problem, scientists developed cyanobacteria as a solid seed. It is easy to transport and spread. The team mixed the cyanobacteria solution with organic matter and fine particles to create a paste-like mixture.

Major step towards combating desertification

This solid inoculum has now been incorporated into China’s ambitious Three-North Shelterbelt Program. The goal is to revive 80,000 to 100,000 mu (approximately 5,300 to 6,600 hectares) of desert over the next five years. This achievement is considered a major step towards combating desertification. If successful, this experiment could become an effective solution for other arid regions around the world.

