China’s new ethnic unity law raises fears of cross-border repression in Taiwan

Taiwanese academics have warned that China's newly enacted Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law could expose Taiwanese citizens to legal and political risks even outside China's borders.

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China’s new ethnic unity law raises fears of cross-border repression in Taiwan | Image: X

Taipei: Taiwanese academics and government officials have expressed concern over China’s new Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law. They have warned that the new law’s broad provisions could expose Taiwanese citizens to legal and political risks even outside China, The Taipei Times reported.

The report stated that the law, which is approved by China’s National People’s Congress in the month of March this year, focusses on strengthening what Beijing describes as a unified Chinese national identity.

New Law Extends China’s Legal Reach Beyond Its Borders

However, Article 63 extends China’s legal reach to organisations and individuals outside the country accused of undermining ethnic unity or encouraging separatism, raising concerns over its potential international application.

Hung Pu Chao, deputy head of Tunghai University’s Center for Mainland China and Regional Development Research, cautioned that the legislation could pave the way for punitive measures against Taiwanese citizens.

These measures may include travel restrictions, sanctions, public blacklisting and economic pressure.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council Also Expressed Concern

Hung warned that people with frequent travel, employment, investments or family connections in China may be particularly vulnerable, while academics, journalists, civic organisations and public commentators could also face heightened political risks.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has also expressed concern over the law.

Deputy Minister Shen Yu-chung said shortly after its adoption that, although the legislation appears to focus on China’s ethnic minorities, its references to national unity and reunification could easily be interpreted to target cross-Strait relations.

A Taiwanese national security official, speaking anonymously, stated that Beijing could broadly interpret criticism related to Taiwan’s sovereignty or advocacy for human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet as actions that undermine ethnic unity, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

According to officials, these provisions could also affect foreign journalists reporting on such issues. The interpretations could also influence international politicians who support Taiwan’s participation in global organisations.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Alliance raised its voice and strongly condemned the legislation, terming it “a tool for transnational repression”.

Taiwan Alliance is a coalition of pro-Taiwan civic groups.

(wiht ANI inputs)