Beijing: The oldest person in China, Alimihan Seyiti, has passed away at the age of 135 in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday. Seyiti, who hailed from Komuxerik Township of Shule county in Kashgar prefecture, was born on June 25, 1886, Xinhua news agency citing China's publicity department.

In 2013, Seyiti topped the list of the country's oldest living persons issued by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics. As per Xinhua report, she had a very simple and regular daily life until death. She always ate on time and enjoyed basking in the sun in her yard. Sometimes, she helped look after her great-grandchildren.

Komuxerik is known as a "longevity town", with many elderly persons aged above 90. The improvement of health services has partly contributed to their longevity. The local government has provided contracted doctor service, free annual physical checks, and monthly advanced age subsidies for the elderly aged above 60.

(Inputs from Agencies)