China’s Population Drops For 2nd Year, With Record Low Birth Rate; Raises Long-Term Concerns

China's population has experienced a decline for the second consecutive year, accompanied by a record-low birth rate. The total number of people in China dropped by 2.75 million, or 0.2%, in 2023.

Beijing: China’s population has been declining, with a second year of record-low birthrates. The National Bureau of Statistics reported a drop of 2.08 million people, or 0.15%, resulting in a total population of 1.409 billion. This decline surpassed the previous year’s decline of about 850,000. It is the first time the recorded population has declined since the mass deaths of the Mao-era famines.

Trending Now

In 2023, the total number of deaths rose by 6.6% to 11.1 million, reaching the highest level since the chaos of the cultural revolution in 1974. At the same time, new births fell by 5.7% to 9.02 million. The birthrate in 2023 was the lowest ever recorded at 6.39 births per 1,000 people, down from a rate of 6.77 births in 2022. The downturn is attributed to a record low birth rate and the aftermath of a COVID-19 wave following the relaxation of strict lockdowns in December 2022.

You may like to read

China has been facing challenges related to an aging population for several years. These challenges have been driven by past policies of population control, including the one-child policy, as well as a growing reluctance among young adults to have children. In 2023, China was overtaken by India as the world’s most populous nation, according to UN estimates.

Factors Contributing to China’s Population Decline

1. Changing Demographics: China’s population decline can be attributed to several factors, including changing demographics. With an aging population and a decrease in the number of women of childbearing age, the fertility rate has naturally declined. Additionally, societal changes and economic pressures have influenced individuals to delay or forgo having children.

2. One-Child Policy Legacy: China’s previous one-child policy, which was in effect from 1979 to 2015, has had a lasting impact on the country’s birthrates. Although the policy has been relaxed to allow couples to have two children, the cultural and economic effects of the one-child era still persist.

3. Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes: The rapid urbanization in China has led to significant lifestyle changes. As people move to cities and adopt a more modern lifestyle, they often prioritize career and personal development over starting a family. The high cost of living in urban areas and the pressure of providing for a child in a competitive society also contribute to the declining birthrates.

The fresh data adds to concerns that the world’s No.2 economy’s growth prospects are diminishing due to fewer workers and consumers, while the rising costs of elderly care and retirement benefits put more strain on indebted local governments.

The state-run Chinese Academy of Sciences has predicted that the pension system in its current form will run out of money by 2035. This prediction is based on the projected increase in the number of people in China above 60 years old, which is the national retirement age. The number of people in this age group is expected to increase from about 280 million to 400 million by 2035. This demographic shift poses significant challenges for China’s pension system and highlights the need for reforms to ensure its sustainability in the future.

China tells woman to have more babies

China’s ruling Communist Party is indeed facing a national emergency due to the declining birth rates and aging population. To address this issue, the party has implemented various measures to encourage women to have more babies. These measures include offering incentives such as cheaper housing, tax benefits, and cash rewards. In addition to material incentives, the party has also invoked patriotism and traditional gender roles, urging women to fulfill their duties as “good wives and mothers.” This approach aims to appeal to a sense of national responsibility and encourage women to prioritize childbearing for the benefit of the country’s future.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.