China's Population Shrinks For The First Time In Six Decades, Lowest Birth Rate Recorded: Report

Beijing: Even as the Chinese premier Xi Jinping dreams to overtake the United States of America as the world’s biggest economy, the country’s population has shrank in 2022 for the first time since the early 1960s, reported Nikkei Asia.

The report cited data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics which said China’s population stood at 1.41175 billion in 2022. The birth rate was the lowest on record, and the death rate was the highest since 1976, it said. The natural population growth rate was a negative 0.6 per thousand, a slide from 2021’s 0.34.

Earlier today, China’s GDP numbers were out. The numbers said China’s GDP has expanded by 3 per cent, marking one of its weakest annual performances in decades as the world’s second-biggest economy was battered by Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy and faltering overseas demand.