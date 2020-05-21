Beijing: The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) started at the Great Hall of the People here on Thursday. President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders at the meeting paid a silent tribute to people who died fighting COVID-19 and compatriots who lost their lives in the pandemic that originated in Wuhan city last December, reports Xinhua news agency. The agenda for the session was reviewed and approved at the meeting. Also Read - Coronavirus May Have Silently Existed in China as Early as Last October, Says Study

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

The report noted the role of political advisors in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, saying that they have submitted more than 1,300 reports and suggestions on preventing and controlling the epidemic, resuming work and production, stabilizing public expectations and strengthening law-based governance.

Giving full play to role of the CPPCC as a specialist consultative body, 71 consultation meetings, 97 research trips as well as online consultations were organized in the past year, it said.

The report made arrangements for the CPPCC’s work in 2020 in six aspects, urging political advisors to fulfil their duties around achieving a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Attendees were also briefed on the handling of proposals submitted since the previous annual session of the top political advisory body.

The CPPCC, which was scheduled to be held in early March this year, had to be postponed due to the pandemic which has so far infected 82,967 in China and killed 4,634 others.