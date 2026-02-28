Home

Chinese air defence systems fail miserably to defend Iran; how will Beijing salvage its reputation

Will China come to the rescue of Iran or wait and watch from the outside?

China is unlikely to send troops or become directly involved in any conflict.

New Delhi: The US and Israel launched powerful attacks on several locations in Iran on Saturday, 28 February 2026. There are reports of a large number of casualties in these attacks. However, it’s not as if Iran wasn’t aware of this attack. Iran had made thorough preparations for it. Iran had purchased a large number of Chinese defense systems. However, none of the Chinese weapons was effective. China is also Iran’s largest trading partner. This raises the question of whether China will come to the rescue of its friend Iran or, as usual, will simply watch the devastation from the outside.

China will not engage in direct conflict

Nelson Wong, president of the Shanghai Center for RIMPAC Strategic and International Studies, said in an article in Middle East Eye, “China is unlikely to send troops or become directly involved in any conflict, but to mistake this for neglect would be to misunderstand the nature of 21st-century major power competition. China’s support for Iran is genuine, diverse, and in some ways more sustainable than military intervention; it simply operates on a different strategic wavelength.”

China with Iran on International Forums

He said that in the UN Security Council (UNSC), China has consistently used its most powerful weapon: veto power. At an emergency meeting last month, Chinese Ambassador Sun Lei delivered a clear message to the US: “The use of force can never solve problems. It will only make them more difficult and intractable. Any military adventure will push the region into an unfathomable pit.”

China’s support of Iran

Nelson Wong said, “China’s official position clearly supports ‘protecting Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,’ while opposing ‘the threat or use of force in international relations.” By strengthening its position under the UN Charter and international law, China provides Tehran with something very valuable: legitimacy on the world stage and a strong counter-narrative to Western pressure.”

China-Iran relations are very strong

In 2021, China made Iran a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This includes powerful countries like China, Russia, and India. China has not signed a military agreement with Iran, but the two countries did sign a framework for permanent consultation and strategic alignment. Last year, Chinese, Russian, and Iranian diplomats met in Beijing and agreed to “strengthen coordination” within international organizations like BRICS and SCO.

