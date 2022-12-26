Top Recommended Stories
Chinese Aircraft Conduct Sea And Air Drills Near Taiwan As ‘Response To America’s Provocation’
Taiwan's Defense Ministry has called it the “biggest infiltration attempt by China”.
Beijing: China has conducted sea and air drills with 71 fighter jets near Taiwan in the last 24 hours. These included more than 60 fighter jets. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has called it the “biggest infiltration attempt by China”. At the same time, the Chinese army said that these air and sea drills were done in response to America’s provocation efforts. Although the Chinese army did not specify the nature of provocation. On the other hand, according to China’s official news agency Global Times, the USA in its defense budget has said to provide assistance of Rs 82 thousand crore to Taiwan and China will not tolerate it at all.
AIRCRAFT SENT BY CHINA INCLUDED NUCLEAR CAPABLE DRONES
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has said on Twitter that the aircraft sent by China included 6 SU-30 fighter jets, H-6 bombers, and drones specializing in nuclear attacks. China intruded into Taiwan’s airspace 47 times with its fighter jets. According to Al Jazeera, in a statement issued after these maneuvers, Taiwan said that China is endangering the peace of the entire region and trying to intimidate its people.
THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE BETWEEN CHINA AND TAIWAN
According to an AFP report, Taiwan is constantly expressing concern over the repeated infiltrations from China. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an interview with ‘The Guardian’ that China is now looking for excuses to intrude into Taiwan.
