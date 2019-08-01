New Delhi: In a bid to ‘sinicize’ its Muslim population, authorities in China’s capital Beijing have ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and all symbols associated with Islam.

Employees in as many as 11 restaurants and food stalls in the Chinese capital admitted to foreign news agency Reuters that they had indeed been asked to remove all Islamic symbols from the hoardings.

The officials also made some restaurant owners blacken the script off their hoarding.

A Reuters quoted one food stall owner, “They said this is foreign culture and you should use more Chinese culture.”

Such a campaign is being read as a new phase in Xi Jinping’s China where myriad religions are being expected to realign according to traditional Chinese culture. This removal spree also included Middle Eastern-style domes on many mosques.

(China is home to close to 20 million Muslims.)

Not just Muslims, but several Christian churches also came under the scanner of the government, who ordered shut many underground churches, and tore down crosses which they deemed ‘illegal’.

But the Muslim dimension takes precedence in the current state of affairs since reports pertaining to Muslim Uighur and the ill-treatment meted to them surfaced in 2008.

There were reports of ethnic clashes and even cleansing in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the government justified its actions as imperative to weed out religious extremism.

The same Reuters reports quotes Analysts claiming that the ruling Communist Party is concerned that foreign influences can make religious groups difficult to control.

“Arabic is seen as a foreign language and knowledge of it is now seen as something outside of the control of the state,” said Darren Byler, an anthropologist at the University of Washington who studies Xinjiang. “It is also seen as connected to international forms of piety, or in the eyes of state authorities, religious extremism. They want Islam in China to operate primarily through the Chinese language,” he told the news agency.