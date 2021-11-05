New Delhi: Zhang Zhan, a lawyer-turned citizen journalist in China, who has been jailed for her live stream reporting on coronavirus from Wuhan is ‘on verge of death’ after months of intermittent hunger strikes, her family claimed. Notably, citizen journalism has been on hunger strike in protest of her incarceration.Also Read - Maharashtra Gears up For Third Wave of Corona, Prepares to Tackle 1.2 Million Active Cases | Read Details

For the unversed, Zhang Zhan, whose live reports and essays had gone viral on social media platforms last year was sentenced in December 2020 to four years in jail for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" — a charge routinely used to suppress dissent.

Earlier last week, her brother Zhang Ju took to Twitter and revealed that she ( Zhang Zhan) is now severely underweight and "may not live for much longer". "If she doesn't make it through the coming winter, I hope the world will remember her as she once was", he tweeted further.

Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was detained in May 2020 for reporting on the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Her health in prison has seriously deteriorated. On this #EndImpunityDay we again urge the Chinese authorities to release Ms Zhang and all those detained for their reporting. pic.twitter.com/62BmR256iP — UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) November 2, 2021

Following her brother’s letter, Amnesty International has urged the Chinese government to “release the journalist immediately so that she can end her hunger strike and receive the appropriate medical treatment she desperately needs”.

“Zhang Zhan, who should never have been jailed in the first place, now appears to be at grave risk of dying in prison. The Chinese authorities must release her immediately so that she can end her hunger strike and receive the appropriate medical treatment she desperately needs,” said Gwen Lee, China Campaigner at Amnesty International.

He added, “The Chinese government’s prosecution of Zhang Zhan, simply because she tried to uncover what was happening in Wuhan amid huge government secrecy about the pandemic, is a shameful attack on human rights.”

Zhang Zhan was arrested in May 2020. She was accused of spreading false information through online platforms. The indictment document also said Zhang had speculated on the coronavirus outbreak while giving interviews to foreign news organisations.