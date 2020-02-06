New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a Chinese doctor, who first warned the medical staff of the deadly coronavirus, died of the epidemic on Thursday, media reports suggest.

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang was one of the eight whistle-blowers who had first warned other health officials of the coronavirus outbreak. He was for this reprimanded by the police also in the past.

The 34-year-old doctor had first reported about the virus in December last year when it broke out in Wuhan.

The whole report of coronavirus first broke out when this doctor dropped a message in his medical school alumni group on the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with an illness and quarantined in his hospital.

After conducting medical tests, Li explained that the illness is called a coronavirus. He later warned his friends and relatives. But sooner his message got circulated around and he was accused of rumour-mongering by the Wuhan police.

According to latest updates, a total of 564 people have died in China because of the coronavirus and 28,018 confirmed cases have been reported from the country. In the wake of the deadly virus, the Indian government has evacuated more than 600 citizens from Wuhan this week.