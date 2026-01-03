Home

‘Chinese leaders were in constant touch..’: Pakistan takes U-turn on Operation Sindoor, backs Beijing’s claim that it mediated…, ceasefire was…

India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on May 7 and effectively repelled Islamabad's subsequent escalation.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the ceasefire agreement between the two countries has turned into a focal point for international concern. Most notably, US President Donald Trump claimed that his administration had taken an active role in preventing a war between these two nuclear nations. Additionally, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently said “tensions between India and Pakistan” were among the list of hotspot issues mediated by China this year. On the diplomatic front, China claimed that, on May 7, it called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint even while expressing regret over India’s airstrikes.

As China has made a serious and high-profile statement on the issue, its close ally Pakistan has now responded with a major statement that has further intensified the debate.

Initially, Pakistan gave credit to the US and Trump for establishing the ceasefire and had maintained that position until recently. However, Pakistan now appears to be transitioning away from that position to one that provides equal recognition to China. In doing so, it is supporting China’s assertion that it played a mediating role in resolving the issues that were the cause of hostilities between the two countries.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, has stated that the statement made by China is accurate. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Beijing remained closely engaged with Islamabad throughout the period of heightened tension.

According to Andrabi, Chinese leaders were in ‘constant touch’ with Pakistan’s leadership and also established contact with Indian authorities during the critical phase from May 6 to May 10, as well as in the days before and after. “So, I think those contacts, which were characterised by a very positive diplomatic exchanges, they did constitute in bringing down temperatures and trying to bring peace and security in the region,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

He noted that these interactions, marked by what he described as constructive and positive diplomatic engagement, helped defuse escalating tensions and contributed to restoring peace and security in the region. “So, I’m sure that the Chinese characterisation of mediation is correct,” he was quoted as saying during a press briefing. Pakistan’s statement that Beijing mediated the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan was the first statement ever made by Pakistan regarding Chinese involvement, and therefore raises eyebrows due to the lengthy absence (until now) of such statements, particularly in light of Pakistan’s previously exclusive praise of US President Donald Trump for facilitating the cessation of hostilities

In contrast to the claims made by China and Pakistan, New Delhi has been maintaining that the May 7-10 conflict between India and Pakistan was resolved through direct talks between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the armies of the two countries. India has also been consistently maintaining that there is no place for any third-party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.

At the May 13 press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs had said, “regarding ceasefire and what sort of role other countries played, etc. See, the specific date, time and wording of the understanding was worked out between the DGMOs of the two countries at their phone call on 10th May 2025, commencing at 15:35 hours.”

India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on May 7 and effectively repelled Islamabad’s subsequent escalation, pounding Pakistan airbases. On several occasions, Trump has alleged that he had solved several wars , including the India-Pakistan war.

According to sources within the Indian Government, the ceasefire was initiated by Pakistan’s request following Operation Sindoor, and it was mutually agreed upon by both parties with no involvement from a third-party country, as reported by NDTV.

While speaking to NDTV, sources stated, “India’s position on mediation has always been clear. There was no mediation that took place after Operation Sindoor. India has always maintained that there can be no third-party intervention. Pakistan requested India’s DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) for a ceasefire.”

