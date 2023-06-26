Home

News

World

Chinese Millionaire, 56, Fails Country’s Toughest Exam For 27th Time

Chinese Millionaire, 56, Fails Country’s Toughest Exam For 27th Time

Notably, Liang has achieved success in his life, starting from a humble position on a factory floor and eventually establishing his own construction materials business, earning millions of yuan along the way.

Mr Shi, a self-made millionaire, has taken the gruelling "gaokao" exam dozens of times over the past four decades. Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/The Paper

China: After failing to achieve a high score on China’s challenging college entrance exam, known as the ‘Gaokao,’ for the 27th time, 56-year-old Liang Shi is starting to doubt if he will ever be able to attend his dream university. Despite being a self-made millionaire, Shi has persistently taken one of the toughest exams over the past forty years, aiming to secure a spot at prestigious Sichuan University and pursue his dream of becoming an intellectual.

Notably, Liang has achieved success in his life, starting from a humble position on a factory floor and eventually establishing his own construction materials business, earning millions of yuan along the way. However, his aspirations of attending university have remained out of reach thus far.

You may like to read

In his quest for cracking the toughest exam for getting higher education, he studies for 12 hours a day restricted him from drinking and playing Mahjong. Enduring media mockery as the ‘gaokao holdout’ and facing online skepticism, he perseveres in his quest despite suspicions of a publicity stunt.

But despite of putting in all his efforts, and living like an ‘ascetic monk’, the millionaire was just 34 points short of the provincial baseline this year for getting into any university.

“Before I got the result, I had a feeling that I wouldn’t be able to get a high enough score to enter an elite university,” AFP quoted Liang Shi as saying.

“But I didn’t expect to not make it into the ordinary ones.”

On Friday, alongside thousands of high-school students in southwestern Sichuan province, the 56-year-old businessman anxiously awaited the results after entering his exam identification information. Local media outlets were live streaming the scene and providing result updates. From their expressions of disappointment, the millionaire knew that his result did not meet his expectations.

However, each time the 56-year-old fails the Gaokao exam, he makes a vow to try again the following year. After years of pursuing his dream, he now finds himself questioning if all his hard work will ever amount to anything.

“If I truly can’t see much hope for improvement, there is no point doing it again. I really did work very hard every day,” Shi said.

Disappointed and heartbroken with the result, Shi stated that it is hard to say whether he will keep on preparing for the toughest exam next year.

“(If I were to) stop taking the gaokao, every cup of tea I drank for the rest of my life would taste of regret,” he stated.

Gaokao

The National College Entrance Examination (NCEE), commonly known as the Gaokao in Mainland China, is a standardised college entrance exam held annually. It is regarded as one of the toughest exams in the world and is a prerequisite for admission to prestigious higher education institutions at the undergraduate level in China.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.