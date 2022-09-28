Karachi: In yet another attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, an unknown assailant entered a dental clinic in the Saddar area of Karachi city of Pakistan, and opened fire, killing one Chinese national and seriously wounding two others on Wednesday. The three, the Chinese dentist and his wife were severely injured while the clinic assistant died in the shooting incident. SSP South Asad Raza, speaking at the scene of the crime, told reporters that one person was killed and two persons were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people, as reported by Dawn.Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: ‘India Beat Pakistan’ As Rohit Sharma-Led Side Outdo Australia To Take Series 2-1 | DEETS Inside

According to the official, the assailant, in his early 30s, was clad in trousers and a blue shirt. He entered the clinic pretending to be a patient and opened fire, Raza told Dawn. In a press release issued afterward, the police identified the victims as 25-year-old Ronil D Raimond Chaw, 72-year-old Margrade, and 74-year-old Richard.

The press release said that the victims had been running the dental clinic for a long period of time and didn't have any threat, as reported by Dawn.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said a man with bullet wounds was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital adding that two others — a man and a woman — were taken to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre in an injured state.

The police surgeon said that the condition of both the injured foreigners was critical as they have suffered bullet wounds in their abdomen, reported Dawn.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken a notice of the killing, according to a spokesperson, and sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP. Shah also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement.

This incident is the latest in the recent spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country. In April, three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute, Dawn reported.