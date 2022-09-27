Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday appeared in the public for the first time days after house arrest remours went viral. Earlier in the day, Xi Jinping visited an exhibition of the Communist Party. Notbaly, he appeared in public for the first time after his return from the SCO summit on September 16, which sparked rumours about his absence from the limelight ahead of next month’s key Congress of the ruling party.Also Read - Has The Alien World Been Contacted? Radio Signals From Space Say So: Details Inside

Earlier in the day, Xi Jinping visited an exhibition on the great achievements of the Communist Party of China and the country over the past decade, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the exhibition, he called for concerted efforts to forge ahead determinedly toward a new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the report said.

Accompanied by No. 2 leader and Premier Li Keqiang and other top CPC officials, Xi went around the exhibition.

Xi Jinping further highlighted CPC’s and China’s achievements under his leadership during the past 10 years.

“The Party and the State have made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, providing a more perfect system, a more solid material foundation and more active spiritual power to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.

“We should widely publicise the strategic initiatives, transformative practices, breakthroughs and landmark achievements over the past 10 years, and publicise the milestone significance of the great changes” in the last decade in the history of the Party, the history of new China, he added.

This is the first time official media reported on his public appearance after his return home from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16.

Observers say that Xi not being seen in public may have been due to seven days mandatory quarantine in a designated place followed by a three-day home stay as per the official guidelines for those returning from abroad under the Dynamic Zero COVID policy, firmly advocated by Xi himself.

His absence sparked rumours of tensions within the CPC which is all set to hold its once-in-a-five-year Congress on October 16 in which 69-year-old Xi is widely expected to get endorsement for a record third-term.

Scotching rumours and speculation over tensions within the CPC over Xi’s continuation, the party on Sunday announced that all delegates totalling nearly 2,300 were “elected” for the Congress under the guidelines set by Xi.

(With inputs from PTI)