Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov awarded his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the Manas Order of the First Degree, the highest national honour of the Central Asian nation, on Thursday.

Xi arrived in Bishkek on Wednesday on a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and to attend the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Speaking at a ceremony held in the state guest house in Bishkek, Jeenbekov said he appreciates Xi’s special contributions to the development of the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said his country will never forget China’s long-running support and believes that Xi’s visit this time will open a new chapter in bilateral ties between the two countries.

In response, Xi said the honour bestowed on him fully demonstrated the Kyrgyz people’s profound friendship towards the Chinese people, adding that he valued it very much.

Xi said he was ready to join hands with Jeenbekov to deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and to push forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership for new achievements.