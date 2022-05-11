New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping is suffering from “cerebral aneurysm” due to which he had to be hospitalized at the end of 2021, media reports said on Tuesday. Of late, there have been rumours about Xi’s health as he had avoided meeting the foreign leaders since the outbreak of COVID-19 till the Beijing Winter Olympics.Also Read - COVID-19: Is Wearing Two Masks Safer Than One? Study Answers

Cerebral Aneurysm, the disease Chinese president Xi Jinping is suffering from is dangerous and life-threatening. According to the sources, Xi has opted for traditional Chinese medicines for his treatment of the condition rather than going for surgery which softens the blood vessels and shrinks aneurysm.

What is Cerebral Aneurysm?

A cerebral or intracranial aneurysm is an abnormal focal dilation of an artery in the brain that results from a weakening of the inner muscular layer (the intima) of a blood vessel wall. The vessel develops a “blister-like” dilation that can become thin and rupture without warning. The resultant bleeding into the space around the brain is called a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH). This kind of haemorrhage can lead to a stroke, coma, and/or death.

How the report of Cerebral Aneurysm surfaced?

During Xi’s visit to Italy in early March 2019, his gait was observed to be unusual with a noticeable limp, and later also in France during the same tour, he was seen taking support while trying to sit down. Similarly, during an address to the public in Shenzhen in October 2020, his delay in appearance, slow speech, and coughing spree again led to speculation about his ill health.

Timing of the Xi Jinping’s Health Condition Report

These reports come as China’s economy is under a lot of strain due to oil and gas price hikes and disruption to the supply chain caused by the Ukraine conflict, and strict implementation of the zero-COVID policy. As Xi eyes a historic third term, China, in a tactical move, has decided to temporarily suspend focusing on “common prosperity”, slapping penalties on tech behemoths, and instead is scurrying to stabilize the economy, which is under a lot of stress.

As Xi prepares to get re-elected for a third five-year term later this year, he has attempted to portray China as more prosperous, influential, and stable under his rule.

(With agency inputs)