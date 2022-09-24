Beijing: Social media on Saturday was abuzz with speculations about Chinese President Xi Jinping being put under house arrest. As per several posts on the Internet, Xi Jinping, who was last seen in Samarkand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, summit, was removed as the chief of China’s People’s Liberation Army, or the PLA. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the Chinese Communist Party or the state media on the matter.Also Read - India At UNSC Calls For Impartiality In Sanctioning Terrorists After China Blocks Proposal To Blacklist Sajid Mir

"New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi jingping under house arrest in Beijing ? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party's in-charge of Army. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumour," BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said in a tweet.

Apart from Subramanian Swamy, several other Chinese nationals on Twitter posted about Xi Jinping’s alleged house arrest. Several Internet users also claimed that the PLA has taken over control of the army. The speculation went to the extent that some even thought that Li Qiaoming has been made the President of China.

Several videos surfaced on social media from unverified accounts showed large army convoys taking rounds around Beijing. Some of the tweets mention that President Jinping has been sacked.

“#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA,” tweeted one Jennifer Zeng.

Why This Rumor About Xi Jinping?

This week, two former ministers were sentenced to death and four officials were sent to life in jail in China. As per reports, the six were part of a ‘political faction’. At present, the Communist Party is running an anti-corruption campaign across China and it is believed that the six were opponents of Chinse President Xi Jinping. However, the reports of Jinping’s house arrest is believed to have started and spread by the anti-Jinping lobby in China.

Xi Jinping Last attended SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping was last seen in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to attend the recently-concluded SCO summit. The SCO was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.