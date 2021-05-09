New Delhi: The debris of Chinese rocket that was expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere has finally landed in the Indian Ocean. According to Chinese state media, the bulk of the rocket’s components were destroyed upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit. Also Read - Long March 5B, Chinese Rocket Debris Likely To Hit Earth In Next 24 Hours

The coordinates given by state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, put the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago.

Debris from China’s biggest rocket Long March 5B has had some people looking warily skyward since shortly after it blasted off from China’s Hainan island on April 29, but the China Manned Space Engineering Office said most of the debris was burnt up in the atmosphere.

State media reported parts of the rocket re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 a.m on Sunday. Beijing time (0224 GMT) and landed at a location with the coordinates of longitude 72.47 degrees east and latitude 2.65 degrees north.

The Long March launched last week was the second deployment of the 5B variant since its maiden flight in May 2020. Last year, pieces from the first Long March 5B fell on Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings. No injuries were reported.

With most of the Earth’s surface covered by water, the odds of populated area on land being hit had been low, and the likelihood of injuries even lower, according to experts.

But uncertainty over the rocket’s orbital decay and China’s failure to issue stronger reassurances in the run-up to the re-entry fueled anxiety.

(With agency inputs)