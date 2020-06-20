New Delhi: Chinese social media accounts, including Sina Weibo removed the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers on June 18 and the comments made by Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Also Read - Galwan Crisis: IAF on Alert at India-China Border, Flies in Combat Aircraft, Says Report

The development comes in the wake of the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel rank officer martyred.

Confirming the same, Indian Embassy officials stated that the transcript of the remarks of the MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava were found to have been removed from the Embassy's account of Sina Weibo on June 18. After that the Indian officials re-published the screen shots of Srivastava's comments on June 19.

Notably, Sina Weibo is similar to Twitter in China. It has millions of users and all embassies in Beijing besides several world leaders including Prime Minister Modi have opened their accounts to interact with the Chinese people.

Apart from Weibo, the official WeChat account has also removed Srivastava, MEA spokesperson’s remarks, wherein he had asked China to confine its activities to its side of the Line of Actual Control and that it must not take any unilateral action to alter it.

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks of June 18 about the Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash has also become inaccessible on WeChat. The page says that the content has been deleted by the author, whereas the Embassy officials said they have not removed it.

PM Modi’s statement on June 18

PM Modi, in his first remarks on the violent face-off between the troops of India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, had said India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated, and asserted that the sacrifice of our army men will not go in vain. The Prime Minister had asserted that India would not “compromise with its integrity and sovereignty” and will firmly defend its self-respect and every inch of land.

“India is culturally a peace-loving country.We have always worked closely with our neighbours in a cooperative and friendly manner. Always wished for their development and welfare. We never provoke anyone, but we also do not compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of our country. Whenever the time has come, we have demonstrated our power, proving our capabilities in protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country,” Modi had said.

Modi noted that India has always tried not to allow differences to become disputes, but said,”India”s integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from protecting it. Nobody should have any confusion or doubt about this.”

(With PTI inputs)