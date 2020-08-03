New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday accused Chinese software companies operating in the United States, including TikTok, of feeding data directly to Beijing’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), adding that ‘these are issues that President Trump has made clear we’re going to take care of’. Also Read - Bytedance Agrees to Divest US Operations of TikTok Completely: Reports

“These Chinese software companies operating in the United States, whether its TikTok or WeChat-there are countless more-are feeding data directly to the CCP, their national security apparatus”, Pompeo told Fox News quoting White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. Also Read - Microsoft May Acquire Tiktok's US Operations as Trump Wants to Ban Chinese App

The US Secretary of State further said, “It could be their facial recognition pattern. It could be information about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, who they’re connected to. Those are the issues that President Trump has made clear we’re going to take care of. These are truly national security issues. They are true privacy issues for the American people”. Also Read - 'Lot of Things Are Happening': Trump Again Hints at Banning TikTok Over National Security Concerns

“President Trump has said ‘enough’ and we’re going to fix it”, he concluded.

Notably, last week, Trump had twice threatened to ban video-sharing app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese multinational Bytedance, over concerns with regards to national security and privacy. The concerns are echoed even by the opposition Democrats.

These developments come amid worsening relations between Washington and Beijing. TikTok, meanwhile, has rejected the allegations against it.

(With ANI inputs)