Home

News

World

After US, Another Chinese Balloon Spotted ‘Transiting’ Latin America, Says Pentagon

After US, Another Chinese Balloon Spotted ‘Transiting’ Latin America, Says Pentagon

A Chinese spy balloon was flying over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday night.

Another suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen transiting Latin America, claims Pentagon. (AP Photo)

Chinese Suspected Spy Balloon: A day after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over the US, another spy balloon was spotted transiting Latin America, claimed the Pentagon. “We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement, without specifying the balloon’s exact location.

Earlier, US State Secretary Antony Blinken decided to call off his China visit after a suspected spy balloon was spotted flying over the US. Addressing the news conference in Washington, Blinken said, “I spoke this morning with director of China’s foreign affairs office Wang Yi to convey that in light of China’s unacceptable action, I am postponing my plan of travel this weekend to China as you know President Biden and Xi agreed during their meetings in Bali in November that I would travel to Beijing.”

He added that the US and China will continue to keep lines of communication open, including addressing the balloon row.

While briefing the media over the suspected spy balloon from China, Blinken said, “It’s very important to emphasize that the presence of this surveillance balloon over the US in our skies is a clear violation of international law and clearly unacceptable. And we’ve made it clear to China. And what this has done s created the conditions that undermine the purpose of the trip including ongoing efforts to build a floor under the relationship and to address a broad range of issues that are of concern for both the countries and the world.”

“So we took the step that I announced earlier today in postponing the planned visit for this weekend meanwhile, we are going to remain engaged with the PRC as this ongoing issue is resolved,” he added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the balloon in the US is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological

“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the unintended entry of a Chinese unmanned airship into US Airspace.