Colombo: The Sri Lanka government on Saturday allowed the Yuan Wang 5, a controversial Chinese research vessel to dock at Hambantota Port despite India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations, officials said. Sri Lanka, ignoring India's strong concerns about her national security, has given the go-ahead to the Yuan Wang 5 which is a Chinese missile-tracking ship. It is estimated that the ship will arrive at Hambantota Port on August 16, five days later than its originally planned arrival on Thursday. The Chinese ship has been described as a "research and survey vessel by international shipping and analytics sites, but it is said to be a dual-use spy ship."

The Sri Lankan government gave approval to the Yuan Wang-5 ship to dock at the port on Friday, reported Times Online adding "Yuan Wang 5 will now berth at the Hambantota International Port on August 16, five days later than scheduled. It was originally due to arrive on August 11. This was delayed after India raised strong concerns citing national security."

Sri Lanka had earlier this week confirmed that it has communicated to China to defer the visit of the Chinese vessel Yuang Wang 5 to Hambantota port. The Chinese vessel was scheduled to dock at Chinese-leased Hambantota port on August 11 for refuelling and leave on August 17.

“The Ministry has communicated to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Colombo to defer the visit of the said vessel to the Hambantota port,” the foreign ministry had said in the statement.

The Foreign Ministry had stated it wishes to reaffirm the enduring friendship and excellent relations between Sri Lanka and China which remain on a solid foundation, as reiterated most recently by the two Foreign Ministers Ali Sabry and Wang Yi at a bilateral meeting in Phnom Penh on August 4.