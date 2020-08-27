New Delhi: Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the 29-year-old gunman who killed 51 people in a video-streamed attack at two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch in 2019, was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment. Also Read - New Zealand Extends Lockdown in Auckland For 12 Days Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

The verdict, first of its kind in the history of New Zealand, came after three days of the final hearing of the case at the High Court in Christchurch. Tarrant has been charged with 51 murders, 40 attempted murders as well as terrorism.

"Your crimes are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die, it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation (sic)," said High Court Justice Cameron Mander while announcing the judgement.

“Ordinarily such an approach would be a poor guarantee of just and proportionate punishment, but I consider yours is one of those exceedingly rare cases which is different,” he added.

A total of 91 victims or their families gave impact statements at the hearing that started on Monday.

“The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed but today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist behind it,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardem welcoming the sentence.

According to the description read out at the court of the horrific mass shooting, Tarrant fired at least 32 shots from his AR-15 into the mass of people in the northeastern corner of the room. “The rate of fire was extremely high and the defendant moved the AR-15 across and back many times,” the statement read.

Tarrant murdered 44 people at the Al Noor Mosque and seven more at the nearby Linwood Mosque, and also injured 40 others in what is termed as “New Zealand’s worst” shooting.

The crime was so horrific that it forced the Pacific nation to sentence him for lifetime without parole for the first time ever.

New Zealand’s law allowing criminals to be imprisoned for life was created in 2010. The harshest previous sentence in New Zealand was life imprisonment with a 30-year non-parole period in 2001.