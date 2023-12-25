What Royal Family Eats At Christmas Every Year? Here’s What Ex-Chef Reveals

Chef Darren McGrady, known for preparing meals for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, has disclosed the Christmas menu of the royal family.

Christmas Special: The world is celebrating Christmas with religious fervour and zeal. When it comes to Christmas, the celebration is almost the same, but the Royal Family’s celebration is always grand and lavish, or at least, that’s what we believe. A former chef of the Royal Family has revealed some interesting facts about what the King and his family will eat this Christmas, and trust us, it’s not as lavish as we all expect it to be. Darren McGrady, who prepared meals for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, has cooked as many as seven special Christmas dinners for the royal family during his career.

Now, the 61-year-old chef has revealed what the royal family like to eat on the festival day. According to McGrady, the royal family sticks to tradition when the festive season arrives. He stated that the menu on the big day remained the same throughout his tenure when he was cooking for the bluebloods. Shockingly, the food is pretty much the same as any normal British family’s meal.

”They’ve always been very traditional, so the royals eat the same things every year. They’re no different to most families in not wanting to mess around with the food at Christmas,” he told OK magazine.

