Wait, What? US-Canada Military Agency Tracking Santa Claus For 68 Years

A Us-Canada military agency is trying to track Santa Claus for 68 years, helping children across the world find out when the magical sleigh is coming to their homes.

Washington: For the world, Christmas is celebrated as the birthday of Jesus Christ, but for kids, it’s all about sweets, presents, and Santa Claus. We’ve all heard the stories of a magical elderly man donning a red dress that fulfills the dreams of children, but as we grow older, we come to know that it’s our parents who put gifts beneath our beds or the Christmas tree. It takes time for us to believe that Santa Claus is not real, whom we even tried to catch barging into our houses. But what if we tell you that a military agency is trying to track Santa in real life? Yes, you read that right. The joint US-Canadian military monitoring agency has been tracking Santa for over six decades. In fact, it’s a decades-long Christmas tradition of the military agency to track the whereabouts of Santa, helping children across the world find out when the magical sleigh is coming to their homes.

A 3-D, interactive website at www.noradsanta.org has made an imaginary worldwide delivery route showing Santa Claus and his reindeer on their way to deliver presents to kids, users can click and learn more about the various cities along the way.

How The Tracking Started: A Mistake And A Cute Move

The ‘Santa tracker’ made by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) dates back to 1955. It all began when a newspaper advertisement in Colorado printed a phone number to connect children with the one and only Santa Claus but mistakenly directed them to military’s hotline for nerve center.

Rather avoiding the children’s call, NORAD’s director of operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, directed the staff to check the radar to track the whereabouts of Old Saint Nick and update the children on his location.

Now, even after 68 year, NORAD is continuing the decades old adorable tradition of setting up a temporary call center at its Colorado headquarters to answer children’s curious questions.

A photo shared by the group on facebook showcased people sitting in a row answering phone calls. In the pic, they be seen wearing uniforms and Santa caps.

American President, First Lady Attend The Calls

Surprisingly, top-level US dignitaries such as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also joined the ‘operation holiday’ answering kids’ call. “This evening, the President and First Lady participated in the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa tracking calls with children and families across the country,” the White House said in a statement.

Heartbreaking Technical Glitch

Earlier on Sunday the tracker went down for a short period that left the children in the Pacific region baffled and unable to track the exact position of Santa.

“hey #santatrackers! we may be having a couple of technical difficulties with our tracking map, but #santa is still flying! he is headed to fiji next!” the group which runs the santa tracker informed on their facebook page. An hour later, they also announced on the page that the tracker was fix.

Father Christmas had begun his journey with an out-of-this-world first stop, according to NORAD: the International Space Station orbiting Earth.

NORAD is responsible for aerospace and maritime control and warning operations that includes monitoring missile launches from North Korea.

