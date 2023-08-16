Home

Church Attacked, Set Ablaze In Pakistan’s Faisalabad Over Suspected Blasphemy; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A church was vandalised and set ablaze in Punjab province's Faisalabad district by a mob that alleged that “some blasphemous act” was carried out at the Christian place of worship.

As soon as the word spread, a charged-up mob went berserk and destroyed the Church. (Image: X/@BishopAzadM)

Church Attacked In Pakistan: Pakistan is in the news for yet another attack on the religious minorities in the country as a church was vandalised and set ablaze in Punjab province’s Faisalabad district by a mob that alleged that “some blasphemous act” was carried out at the Christian place of worship. This was conveyed by Lahore-based Bishop Azad Marshall. As soon as the word spread, a charged-up mob went berserk and destroyed the Church.

A video of the incident has been shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul on X, formerly Twitter.

Watch The Video Here

NEW: Pakistani Islamist locals attack a Church in Faislabad of Punjab after falsely accusing a Christian minority family of blasphemy. Pakistan has been accused of atrocities against minority Hindus, Sikhs, Hindus & Ahmediyas over last many years. https://t.co/6QHOxvRsGm — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 16, 2023

Bishop Azad Marshall posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harrased having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran. We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom. #CryWithUs #PrayWithUs.”

Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been… pic.twitter.com/xruE83NPXL — Bishop Azad Marshall (@BishopAzadM) August 16, 2023

Bishop Marshall further stated that he is crying out for justice and action against those who had attacked them. He demanded the safety of citizens and asked to assure them that their lives are valuable in their own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom.

Religious minorities in Pakistan, mainly Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians have been targeted frequently and continue to face discrimination.

Last month, Naveed Walter, the President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan said that the population of minorities in Pakistan has come down to 3 per cent from 23 per cent since its independence in 1947.

“There were multiple reasons behind this. One of the main reasons was when Pakistan was declared an Islamic country. In 1973, when the constitution was established, in Article 2 it was stated that Islam shall be a state religion. In Article 41 (2) it was declared that the President shall always be a Muslim always. Article 91 restated that the Prime Minister shall be a Muslim always. There were multiple amendments in the constitution in the 1980s when the dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq made the amendments in the constitution as per the Sharia law”, said Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), a renowned Human Rights Defender (HRD).

Naveed Walter said that the blasphemy law was introduced in the country to target religious minorities. A large number of people have been killed and many languished in jail across Pakistan since its introduction.

Even in June, a local court in Bahawalpur sent shockwaves across Pakistan after sentencing a 22-year-old Christian youth, Noman Masih, to death on blasphemy charges, BNN Network reported.

The verdict has sparked strong reactions from various human rights activists and organizations.

The verdict has sparked strong reactions from various human rights activists and organizations.

