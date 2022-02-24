Explosions have been heard and air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine after Russia announced a military operation into the country, news agency AFP Reports. This is a breaking story…Also Read - Russian Ruble On A Free Fall As Russia Launches Attacks On Ukraine, Crosses 86 Per Dollar Mark

@AFP correspondents have seen citizens in Kyiv heading to underground metro stations to take shelter, as authorities declare martial law

Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: border guards – AFP

Ukraine leader introduces martial law – urges Ukrainians not to ‘panic’, vows victory