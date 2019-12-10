New Delhi: A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the move from India and said the Bill violates all norms of international human rights law and the bilateral agreements with his country.

“We strongly condemn the Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan. It is part of the RSS ‘Hindu Rashtra’ design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi government,”he said in a tweet.

The statement from the neighbouring leader comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the presence of 391 members in the House.

On the occasion of International Day of Human Rights, the Pakistan Prime Minister took to Twitter and asked the world leaders to take action against the illegal occupation of the occupied Kashmir by the Indian Government.

“On the occasion of the International Day of Human Rights, I appeal to the conscience of the world leaders, rulers of the international law and the Security Council to take action against the illegal occupation of the occupied Kashmir by the Indian Government,” he said in another twet.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, which will be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, seeks to ensure that the persecuted communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can live a dignified life in India.

The development comes as several Pakistan minorities in the recent past have highlighted the atrocities which were inflicted on them by Imran Khan-led government. And most of them have sought asylum in India. Notably, Baldev Kumar, a former MLA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Barikot, has in September this year come to India with his family members to take refuge.