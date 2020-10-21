New Delhi: Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered an enquiry into rumours that Sindh police chief was kidnapped by army troops to coerce cops into arresting Safdar, the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Also Read - FATF Plenary From Today: Pakistan Likely to Continue in 'Grey List' Over Inaction Against Terrorists Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Army chief directed the Karachi Corps Commander to “immediately inquire into the circumstances” to determine the facts and file a report as soon as possible. Also Read - Conversion of Hindu Girls Can't Be Considered Forced: Pakistan Senator

The statement did not specify which incident it was referring to, but it comes after PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on “institutions” to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Safdar. Also Read - Pakistan Lifts Ban On TikTok

Safdar and his wife, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, were in the city to attend a rally of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) when he was arrested from their hotel for allegedly disrespecting the mausoleum of the country’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He was subsequently released on bail.

According to information posted by The International Herald on Twitter, 10 Karachi police officers died in clashes that broke out in the Pakistan city. It also claimed that a ‘civil war’ has broken out following clashes between Sindh police and the Army. The report cannot be immediately confirmed.

The unfortunate incident that occurred on the night of 18/19 October caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh Police. — Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) October 20, 2020

Karachi condition after overnight civil war.

Very sad.

Plz raise voice for our sindh police and karachi people.😭😭😭 #Karachi pic.twitter.com/WeBHSM5yEu — Nouman Amir (@NoumanAmir16) October 21, 2020

#Karachi #SindhPolice Are Reports of clashes between the Pak Army & Sindh Police (with Casualties reported) True ❓ Is Entire Sindh Police applying for leave ❓ What's Happening ❓ https://t.co/cCqOlKJTBj — gab.ai/TheCol🇮🇳 (@desertfox61I) October 21, 2020

In a series of tweets, Sindh police said, “IG Sindh has decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days in the larger national interest, pending the conclusion of the inquiry.”

“We expect that justice will be done to Sindh Police in the coming days so that morale and administrative autonomy of police may be reinforced for all times to come,” they added.