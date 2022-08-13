Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced new names for the variants of the monkeypox virus. According to WHO, this step is taken in a bid to avoid causing any cultural or social offence. The global health agency, named Monkeypox variants as Clades I, IIa and IIb. Experts in pox virology, evolutionary biology and representatives of research institutes from across the globe reviewed the phylogeny and nomenclature of known and new monkeypox virus variants or clades.Also Read - Delhi Reports 5th Case Of Monkeypox, 22-Year-Old Woman Admitted In LNJP Hospital

“Newly identified viruses, related diseases and virus variants are given names to avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize the negative impact on trade, travel, tourism, or animal welfare,” said WHO said in a statement.

Process of naming

After much deliberation in the wake of opposition in terms of the name of the virus, WHO finally took a call to rename the variants of this virus. As per the statement issued by the agency, “A group of global experts convened by WHO has agreed on new names for monkeypox virus variants, as part of ongoing efforts to align the names of the monkeypox disease, virus and variants–or clades–with current best practices. The experts agreed to name the clades using Roman numerals.”

“The group reached consensus on new nomenclature for the virus clades which is in line with best practices. They agreed on how the virus clades should be recorded and classified on genome sequence repository sites,” read the statement.

According to WHO, “Consensus was reached to now refer to the former Congo Basin (Central African) clade as Clade one (I) and the former West African clade as Clade two (II). Additionally, it was agreed that the Clade II consists of two subclades.”

The monkeypox virus was named upon first discovery in 1958, before current best practices in naming diseases and viruses were adopted.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi reported its fifth monkeypox case with a 22-year-old African woman testing positive for the infection, official sources said on Saturday. The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago. She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive.

Monkeypox was declared as a global health emergency last month by WHO.

(With inputs from ANI)