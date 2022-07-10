USA Closely Watching Political Development In Sri Lanka, Urge Restraint From All Directions: Amid the ongoing political imbroglio in Sri Lanka and the power vacuum created by the resignations of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka has issued a statement on Sunday that says that the USA is “closely watching” the political development in Sri Lanka. “US is closely watching the political development in Sri Lanka. It’s a fragile moment, we urge restraint from all directions. All parties must cooperate for a democratic transition of power. We condemn violence against peaceful protestors and journalists,” said the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka.Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Refuse To Leave Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Residence

Protesters refuse to budge

Meanwhile, protesters in Sri Lanka on Sunday refused to scale down their demonstrations and leave the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa which they had stormed on Saturday following which Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee with the navy and announce his resignation. "Our struggle is not over," student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters the day after Rajapaksa, currently taking refuge on a vessel offshore, said he would step down on Wednesday.

Saturday witnessed some dramatic events as mass protests across the island nation have been going on for months, raged by the unprecedented economic crisis for which Rajapaksa and his family are being held responsible by the people of Sri Lanka.

Protesters storm Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence

Thousands of protestors demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation had forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday. The agitators were demonstrating in the capital against the island nation’s worst economic crisis in recent memory.

Protesters set Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house on fire

The angry protesters on Saturday night broke into the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire. In the videos shared on social media, the protesters were seen damaging vehicles belonging to the Prime Minister. “Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire,” the Lankan Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.