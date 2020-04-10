New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) had, in a recent report, said that India has entered the stage of community transmission for the deadly coronavirus. However, on Friday, it clarified an error in the report and said that there are “cluster of cases” not community transmission. Also Read - COVID-19: Will Government Extend Lockdown by 3 More Weeks to Flatten The Curve? Know Here

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as well as the Union Health Ministry has firmly denied reports stating the country has entered stage three of COVID-19 infection. The ICMR had even requested the media to not "over-interpret" the cases, adding that it will "not hide" from the public if such a stage comes.

The government also said community transmission will be confirmed only when at least 20 to 30 per cent of the cases have unknown origin, or if their source is difficult to trace.

“We can consider that we are in the community transmission stage only when there are about 20 to 30 per cent cases with no clue on how they got the virus,” Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal had said in a recent briefing.

Notably, India has has seen an alarming rise in coronavirus cases, reporting as many as 6,412 positive cases, and 199 deaths till Friday morning. At least 33 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the contagion nears an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing and take a call on whether the nationwide lockdown should be extended.