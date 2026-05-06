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Who was Ted Turner, CNN founder who passed away at 87
Media mogul Ted Turner, the founder of Cable News Network (CNN), passed away on today at the age of 87. This is a developing story.
Media mogul Ted Turner, the founder of Cable News Network (CNN), passed away on today at the age of 87.
This is a developing story.
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