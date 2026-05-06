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Who was Ted Turner, CNN founder who passed away at 87

Media mogul Ted Turner, the founder of Cable News Network (CNN), passed away on today at the age of 87. This is a developing story.

Published date india.com Published: May 6, 2026 8:16 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
Who was Ted Turner, CNN founder who passed away at 87

Media mogul Ted Turner, the founder of Cable News Network (CNN), passed away on today at the age of 87.

This is a developing story.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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