‘Cockroach Party’ in Pakistan too, more trouble for Asim Munir, Shahbaz Shariff, party to raise voice against?

Following the much-discussed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in India, a new political group has emerged in Pakistan called the Cockroach Party Pakistan (CPP). This group, which is rapidly gaining popularity on social media, has over 112,000 followers on Instagram.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/cockroach-party-in-pakistan-too-more-trouble-for-asim-munir-shahbaz-shariff-party-to-raise-voice-against-8488961/ Copy

'Cockroach Janata Party' in Pakistan too, more trouble for Asim Munir, Shahbaz Shariff, party to raise voice against? (Insta image)

Islamabad: Similar to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in India, a new online political group is gaining traction in Pakistan. Called the Cockroach Party Pakistan (CPP), the platform has established itself on social media. It boasts over 112,000 followers on Instagram and describes itself as the voice of youth against corruption, nepotism, and privileged politics. According to available information, this initiative was started by Salman Tarar, a student in New York. According to Instagram, the account was created in May, is said to be operating from Canada, and was verified this month.

Issue in focus

The Cockroach Party Pakistan states its goal is to promote better governance and transparent politics in Pakistan. The party’s key issues in its manifesto include:

Action against corruption.

Opposition to nepotism and politics of privilege.

Increasing employment opportunities.

Improvement in the education system.

Solution to the energy crisis.

Dealing with water scarcity.

Economic and political stability.

The party claims that Pakistan belongs to its people, not to corrupt mafias, and that this movement is the voice of the youth and common citizens in particular.

Active on social media too

This group has been posting regularly on social media. Its posts often highlight the oppression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) and the issues faced by the people living there. Recently, the party also invited applications for various positions within its organization.

Challenge of protests in Pakistan

While the CJP protests were taking place in India, reactions from young people in Pakistan were also pouring in. Many young people expressed that the democratic environment in India allows for such political or satirical campaigns, but they would not even consider doing so in Pakistan. Doing so in Pakistan could be risky, and those who protest could face legal action or other serious consequences. These comments are personal opinions expressed on social media. However, despite its rapid popularity on social media, there is still no clear picture of Cockroach Party Pakistan’s actual support base and whether it will become a formal political force in the future.