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Cockroaches are a delicacy in this country that people relish, and use them for medicinal purposes

Cockroaches are a delicacy in this country that people relish, and use them for medicinal purposes

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, cockroach extract is considered beneficial for wound healing, reducing inflammation, and treating certain digestive ailments.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Cockroaches! This insect instantly fills us with disgust the moment we see it. If we spot one in any part of our home’s plumbing, we often scrub and wash the area repeatedly to ensure it is thoroughly clean. However, can you imagine that in one part of the world, people consume them with great relish?

Millions of Cockroaches Are Farmed

In the city of Xichang, China, the world’s largest cockroach farm is in operation, where a pharmaceutical company raises approximately 6 billion adult cockroaches annually. This facility is situated in the mountainous region of Sichuan province and utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to control the entire process.

Large Scale Breeding

A company named Good Doctor Pharmaceutical Group breeds cockroaches on a massive scale in a colossal building. Here, environmental conditions—such as humidity, temperature, and food supply—are monitored via algorithms to ensure maximum production output. This farm is significantly larger than other similar facilities in China and has garnered global attention.

In China, insects are considered an inexpensive and nutritious source of protein. Many people cook and consume them as snacks or side dishes. In certain regions, fried or specially prepared cockroaches are considered a delicious delicacy, although this practice is not widespread.

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Crushed to Create Traditional Chinese Medicine

Once they reach adulthood, many of these cockroaches are crushed and processed into Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). The remedies derived from this process are used to treat ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ulcers, wounds, and certain respiratory conditions.

The company claims that millions of patients have benefited from these medicines. Cockroaches are primarily bred for the production of pharmaceuticals; however, by consuming kitchen waste, they also contribute to environmental management. They are capable of disposing of tons of organic waste on a daily basis.

American Cockroach

At some farms, they are also utilized as animal feed. This facility, operated by the company Good Doctor, is as large as two sports fields. The species primarily bred here is the American cockroach (Periplaneta americana).

Other benefits of Cockroaches

The scale of production is so immense that the facility manages a population of cockroaches exceeding the entire human population of the world. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, cockroach extract is considered beneficial for wound healing, reducing inflammation, and treating certain digestive ailments. Scientific studies have also identified antimicrobial properties within them, which may aid in combating bacteria.

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