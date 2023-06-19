Home

Woman Living In Future: College Intern Flies to Work to Save Money

Sophia Celentano who hails from South Carolina commutes to New Jersey for her summer internship at Ogilvy Health by plane on weekly basis.

Sophia wakes up at 3 am to catch her morning flight. | Photo: Linkedin Sophia_Celentano

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman has become an internet sensation, not because she has done something unusual, but because of her unique way of commuting for her summer internship. Sophia Celentano, hailing from South Carolina, commutes to New Jersey for her internship at Ogilvy Health by plane on a weekly basis. She shared her money-saving technique on her TikTok account, revealing that taking a flight is cheaper than renting a house near New Jersey. Sophia’s unconventional commuting method quickly went viral on TikTok, surprising users. She titled her post “Why I take a plane to work.” The 21-year-old also mentioned that she commutes by plane once a week to reach New Jersey for her summer job.

“I understand that this is an untraditional thing to do, but it works for me,” she said.

Sophia Wakes Up At 3:00 Am To Catch Her Flight

The woman also shared her routine for catching the flight. According to Sophia, she wakes up at 3:00 am to catch her morning flight, explaining that she prefers taking a flight every Wednesday to spend time with her family.

Celentano stated that she didn’t want to rent a place in New Jersey’s Parsippany. “A lot of people also think that I’m probably driving myself crazy mentally and physically by getting up that early and taking two flights a day, but it honestly is not that difficult for me,” she said. “I like travelling a lot – I like the adventure.”

Why She Chose To Commute By Plane Instead Of Renting A Flat

On her LinkedIn page, Sophia revealed why she chose to commute by plane instead of renting a flat near her office. She said she books a $100 round-trip flight for the one day she works in-person each week, instead of paying over $3,400 a month in rent.

“$3,400+ a month for rent? I book a $100 round-trip flight for the one day I work in-person each week.”

The woman is enjoying her unconventional way of commuting to the office and mentioned that it provides her with more lifestyle freedom. “I genuinely look forward to my weekly adventures,” she added.

However, she is not the only person using an unconventional commuting method. In a TikTok video, she mentioned that another employee also commutes in a similar way from Atlanta, Georgia, each week.

When discussing the disadvantages of her unique commute, she mentioned having to wait for hours at the airport before her return flight takes off.

The internet was flabbergasted and baffled to learn about the intern’s commuting method for just one day in the office.

“Environmental impact?” a user asked.

Celentano responded, “Thank you for raising this concern, as this is something I am very conscientious of. I wouldn’t have decided to commute by plane if this program was longer than 10 weeks for this very reason. I am hoping more sustainable modes of high-speed transportation will be available shortly, as we could all benefit tremendously from that!”

“My only question is, why were you looking at rentals in Manhattan (almost an hour commute every day over toll roads) when the job is in NJ where rent is significantly lower?” a user questioned.

“$400 vs. $3,400? There’s no-brainer there,” another user commented.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.