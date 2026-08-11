Colombia earthquake: At least 69 killed after powerful 7.4-magnitude tremor hits country

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia, killing at least 69 people in Pereira and shaking Bogota and other parts of the country.

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Colombia earthquake (IANS image)

Bogota: A powerful earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, shaking large parts of the country, including the capital Bogota, and prompting people to evacuate homes and buildings. At least 69 people were reported dead in Pereira, western Colombia, according to city mayor Mauricio Salazar. The earthquake was measured at 7.5 magnitude by the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), while the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences recorded it at 6.8 magnitude. The tremor struck at a depth of around 80 km.

Powerful earthquake hits Colombia

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the earthquake occurred at 8:34 p.m. on Monday Beijing Time, with the epicentre located at 4.85 degrees north latitude and 76.15 degrees west longitude. GFZ separately placed the epicentre at 4.86 degrees north latitude and 76.19 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 93.7 km.

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella said that he assumed leadership of the emergency response in San Jose del Palmar and ordered the establishment of a Unified Command Post at the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) to coordinate the attention to the damages and the affected individuals. The President also noted that he requested the UNGRD director for a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs.

“I will also be personally in Pereira to accompany the affected people and verify the Government’s response. You are not alone. The State is present and acting,” he noted on X. He also mentioned that he is heading to Bogota to focus on addressing the emergency in the country. The President said that he wil will personally lead the actions to assist the communities of Chocó, the Coffee-Growers’ Axis, and all affected areas from the Unified Command Post.

“To the Colombians who are going through difficult times today, I want to say: you are not alone. You have a President who cares deeply for his people and who will do everything necessary to protect you, support you, and move forward together in rebuilding the affected regions,” Esperella stated on X.

(With inputs from agencies)