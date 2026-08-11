Colombia Earthquake: 111 dead, dozens trapped under rubble after 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks western region

The latest quake is among the strongest and most destructive earthquakes to hit Colombia in recent decades, with officials continuing to assess the full extent of the damage and possible additional casualties.

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Damaged homes in Pereira (Image: X Leonardo Castaneda)

At least 111 people have died after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, August 10, causing widespread destruction and trapping people under collapsed buildings. The earthquake hit around 7:34 a.m. local time, with the epicentre near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake occurred at a depth of about 107 kilometres. Strong tremors were felt across several parts of Colombia and in neighbouring Ecuador and Panama.

Rescue teams have been working through damaged buildings to search for survivors. Several structures collapsed in cities including Cali, Pereira and Quibdó, while emergency services reported injuries and major damage in several areas.

Pereira has emerged as one of the worst-hit areas. Earlier reports said 18 people had died in the city, while the latest updates put the number of deaths in the wider Risaralda area at around 40. Valle del Cauca has also reported at least 27 deaths.

Videos and pictures from affected areas showed homes and other buildings collapsing. In Manizales, part of a tower of a historic neo-Gothic cathedral was damaged and collapsed. A number of hospitals, schools and other public buildings were also affected, while some airports were temporarily closed for safety checks.

The earthquake was strong enough to be felt across all 32 departmental capitals of Colombia. Authorities have warned that rescue and damage assessment efforts could take time, particularly in remote areas where access is difficult.

President declares emergency

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office only days before the disaster, declared a national emergency and ordered government agencies to focus on rescue and relief operations. Several countries, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador, have offered assistance. “We aren’t going to leave people alone. They are in our hearts and we are going to tend to people with our full determination,” he said.

Why earthquakes are common in Colombia

Earthquakes are relatively common in central and western Colombia because the country lies in an active seismic zone. Smaller tremors, locally known as “temblores”, occur regularly.

However, earthquakes above magnitude 6 are much less common and can cause serious damage. In 1999, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near Armenia in Colombia, killing more than 1,100 people and causing widespread destruction.

The latest quake is among the strongest and most destructive earthquakes to hit Colombia in recent decades, with officials continuing to assess the full extent of the damage and possible additional casualties.