8 Killed As Plane Crashes Into Residential Area In Colombia’s Second-Largest City Medellin | WATCH

Firefighters work at the crash site of a small plane that fell on top of homes in a residential area of Medellin, Colombia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from Medellin's Olaya Herrera airport killing at least eight people including two members of the crew and his six passengers, according to city Mayor Medellin Daniel Quintero.

Medellin: A small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Colombia’s Second-Largest City Medellin, killing eight people on board. According to Colombian aviation officials, the aircraft crashed after taking off from the Olaya Herrera Airport. The victims were identified as six passengers and two crew members. It was not immediately clear if more than eight people were on the plane. There was however, no injuries immediately reported on the ground.

#ÚltimaHora | Según informó el alcalde de la ciudad de Medellín, en Colombia, una avioneta se estrelló en una zona residencial. Video cortesía: @AlertaNews24 pic.twitter.com/Kn2H5V0sDB — elsalvador.com (@elsalvadorcom) November 21, 2022

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Medellín Mayor Daniel Quintero said in a statement that the aircraft experienced “an engine failure” during takeoff. “Unfortunately, the pilot was not able to keep the plane aloft and it crashed in this neighborhood,” Quintero said. Seven homes were destroyed and six other buildings damaged, he said.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Piper PA-31, was traveling to the western department of Chocó.

Medellin lies in a narrow valley, surrounded by the Andes mountains. Medellin is also the city where drug lord Pablo Escobar founded his notorious cartel.

In 2016, a plane carrying Brazil’s Chapecoense football team ran out of fuel and crashed in the mountains near the city, killing 71 of the 77 people on board, including 16 players.