Home

News

World

Colombia to Send Pablo Escobar’s Hippos to India, Mexico. Read Full Plan Here

Colombia to Send Pablo Escobar’s Hippos to India, Mexico. Read Full Plan Here

The officials in Antioquia said the plan is in the works for more than a year.

The hippos, which are territorial and weigh up to 3 tons, have spread far beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch, located 200 kilometer (124 mile) from Bogota along the Magdalena River.

Bogota, Colombia: Colombia is considering shifting 72 hippopotamuses to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control the invasive species. The plan is to lure the hippos into large iron containers using food, and then transport them to the airport in Rionegro. From the airport, around 60 of the hippos would be flown to the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat, while 10 would be flown to various zoos and sanctuaries around Mexico. Two more hippos are also being planned to be sent to Ecuador.

The officials in Antioquia said the plan is in the works for more than a year. “It is possible to do as they already have experienced relocating hippos in zoos nationwide,” David Echeverri López, a spokesperson for local environmental authority Cornare, was quoted as saying by FPJ.

You may like to read

Notably, these hippopotamuses live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch – descendants of four imported from Africa illegally by the late drug lord in the 1980s – to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population.

The hippos, which are territorial and weigh up to 3 tons, have spread far beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch, located 200 kilometer (124 mile) from Bogota along the Magdalena River.

The environmental authorities estimate there are about 130 hippos in the area in Antioquia province and their population could reach 400 in eight years, AP reported.

Escobar’s Hacienda Napoles — and the hippos — have become a sort of local tourist attraction in the years since the kingpin was killed by police in 1993. When his ranch was abandoned, the hippos survived and reproduced in local rivers and favorable climatic conditions.

However, the scientists warn that the hippos do not have a natural predator in Colombia and are a potential problem for biodiversity since their feces change the composition of the rivers and could impact the habitat of manatees and capybaras. Last year, Colombia’s government declared them a toxic invasive species.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.