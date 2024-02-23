Sex Trafficking, Killing Of Tourists: New Dark Side Of Colombia’s Tourist Hotspots

Last year in November, December, eight American men were tragically killed, many of them having met local women who were allegedly manipulated by criminal groups preying on unsuspecting foreigners.

The lush valley surrounding Medellin was once a battleground, witnessing a brutal war involving the Colombian government, drug cartels, and various armed groups. However, a significant decrease in violence in the country’s second-largest city has sparked a tourism boom, drawing visitors with its vibrant colors, bustling cafes, and lively nightlife. Last year, approximately 1.4 million tourists flocked to Medellin, with a significant number of them being American travelers.

While the surge in tourism has brought economic benefits, it has also brought forth a new set of dark challenges for officials to tackle. One concerning issue is the increase in sex trafficking, as well as reports of tourists and Colombian women being targeted and killed after connecting through dating apps. “This area has spun out of control,” AP quoted Medellin Mayor Federico Gutiérrez as saying while touring a park known for the sex trade recently.

Medellin has long grappled with issues of sex and drug tourism, but the situation escalated towards the end of last year. During the months of November and December, a disturbing trend emerged as eight American men were tragically killed, many of them having met local women who were allegedly manipulated by criminal groups preying on unsuspecting foreigners.

The killings prompted the U.S. Embassy in Bogota to warn in January that some tourists had been slipped drugs and were later robbed or killed. American officials cautioned men against using dating apps. The apps offer a way to seek out sex workers, whose business is not criminalized in Colombia.

Crime that have similar pattern

Lead prosecutor Yiri Milena Amado Sanchez revealed that most of the incidents followed a similar pattern, with tourists falling victim to a dangerous scheme, according to AP. Typically, a tourist would connect with a local woman through social media or a dating app, only to have their drink spiked with substances like scopolamine, leading to unconsciousness and memory loss. This sinister tactic has resulted in victims being robbed of their belongings, and tragically, in some cases, their lives.

One of the most tragic cases is that of Tou Ger Xiong, an activist and comedian from Minnesota. Xiong’s encounter with a Medellin woman turned into a nightmare, as he was kidnapped, tortured, and eventually thrown off a cliff after his family paid a ransom for his release. Despite Colombian authorities clarifying that Xiong was not involved in prostitution, the details of his brutal death have shaken many.

The alarming trend extends beyond Xiong’s case, with authorities investigating the deaths of five more tourists this year alone. Among the victims are a Dutch visitor found dead in a hotel, three Americans, and a Lithuanian who authorities suspect may have died by suicide. Shockingly, some of the violence has been committed by the foreigners as well.

Earlier this month, the body of 20-year-old Colombian Laura Lopera was found jammed inside a suitcase. Authorities say her middle-aged Canadian ex-boyfriend, whom she met on a dating app, was likely behind the death, a report in AP said.

In 2023, the city documented 1,259 cases of possible sexual exploitation of minors, a nearly 60% increase from the year before, according to data collected by the city.

Despite the rise in sex tourism, many visitors to Medellin are pulled in by its vibrant culture, the stunning natural beauty of the valley and the city’s complicated history.

(With inputs from AP)

