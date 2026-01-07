Home

Come and try to catch me... President of THIS country challenges Donald Trump after US military action in Venezuela, tensions likely to...

Trump said, "Colombia is also very sick. It is being run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he won’t be able to do this for much longer, I’m telling you."

New Delhi: In a major development, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has openly challenged Donald Trump, daring the US president to capture him. This comes after the US military operation in the South American country of Venezuela. Gustavo Petro on Monday launched a scathing attack on Trump and strongly criticized the US military operation in Venezuela. In a statement addressed to Donald Trump, Gustavo Petro said, “Come and get me. I’m waiting for you here.”

Issuing a warning, he said, “If they (the US) carry out bombings, rural people will turn into thousands of guerrillas in the mountains. And if they arrest their favored president, they will awaken the people’s ‘jaguar.'” He claimed that the people of Colombia love and respect him.

It is important to note that Petro was a left-wing guerrilla before laying down arms in the 1990s. He said, “I had sworn that I would never take up arms again… but for my homeland, I will take up arms once more.”

Tensions Between the United States and Colombia Escalate:

After the deadly attack on Venezuela by the US military, the tensions between the United States and Colombia have also escalated. On Sunday, US President Trump told reporters that Colombia is being run by a man who used to sell drugs to the US. Trump said, “Colombia is also very sick. It is being run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he won’t be able to do this for much longer, I’m telling you.”

Trump also said that he would like to launch a similar operation against Colombia.

Maduro Had Also Challenged Trump in a Similar Manner

It is important to note that before the Colombian president, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro had also issued a similar challenge to Trump in August, daring him to “come and catch me.” At the time, Maduro said, “Come and get me. I’ll be waiting at Miraflores. Don’t be late, coward.”

He made this remark during a speech in August, after the United States increased the reward for information leading to his arrest.

